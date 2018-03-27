Meghan Markle previously worked as a calligrapher part-time, and this could be the reason why her handwriting is beautiful.

From 2004 to 2005, Markle also taught calligraphy, gift-wrapping and book-binding at the Paper Source store in Beverly Hills. Winnie Park, the CEO of Paper Source, talked about Prince Harry’s fiancée during an interview with People.

“It was her part-time job as she was going through auditions. She taught calligraphy and hosted a group of customers and instructed them during a two-hour class on how to do calligraphy,” Park said.

“She’s someone who enjoys the creative aspects of the job, who enjoys helping people and also someone who enjoys making creative projects come to life. Our sales associates are screened for their creativity. She would have advised customers on projects – from wedding invitations to creating personalized stationary to gift-wrapping. She has talked about being a big fan of custom stationary and think it’s the best gift to give to a friend,” the CEO added.

Markle was also the one that made the calligraphy on the wedding invitations of Robin Thicke and Paula Patton in 2005.

The former actress’ love for handwritten notes is also one of the things that she wrote about on her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

“I think handwritten notes are a lost art form. When I booked my first [TV] pilot, my dad wrote me a letter that I still have. The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Paper Source also dished on Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding invitations that have just been sent out last week. She said that it is possible that a more personalized invitation will be released in the coming days.

“They are a couple who would send a personal touch to close friends and family. My guess is they will likely have a very personal invitation going out specifically for events before or after the formal ceremony,” she said.

Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19.

Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images