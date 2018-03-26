Meghan Markle did not invite her nephew, Tyler Dooley, and his mom, Tracy Dooley, to her and Prince Harry’s May 19 wedding.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Tyler confirmed that they have not received an invitation from London all the way to Oregon.

“We’ve not got anything yet. At this point, who knows? This all goes back to Meghan, it’s her day and her happiness,” he said.

Tracy added, “I don’t think we are getting invitations, but that is fine, we are so proud of her.”

Tyler and his brother, Thomas III, are the children of Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

Meanwhile, Tracy also said that she knows for sure there are plans for Markle’s dad to walk her down the aisle on her special day.

“I’ve heard that he’s going to be over there and I’m sure that he will be giving her away. The arrangements are being made… I don’t think he’s waiting for his invitation, because I’m sure they already have the plans in place, and for me talking to him, he’s very excited to be a part of it,” she said.

Tyler, Tracy, and Thomas III also appeared on “Good Morning Britain,” where they talked about the highly anticipated wedding of Markle and Prince Harry. Tyler praised Prince Harry and his family during the interview.

“They have a great family and she isn’t used to that,” he said.

He also responded to some of the things that have been written about his family.

“The only thing that came of this is it strengthened our relationship with some family members that we lost contact with. People go through their path in life and fall out of contact and all this has done has put a spotlight on our family, the good and the bad. It’s definitely been a ride,” he said.

During the same interview, Tracy also described her ex-father-in-law. She said that Thomas Sr. raised his family really well.

“We all make our choices in life and he afforded all the possibilities and different avenues to grow and what paths they take from there is up to them,” she said.

Photo: Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images