Meghan Markle has decided to not choose Kate Middleton as her maid of honor.

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that even though Markle and Middleton are getting closer every single day, their bond is not that strong yet.

The source said that Markle will most likely choose one of her best friends, who she has known for several years. Markle and Middleton have only known each other for almost two years.

But even though Middleton won’t be Markle’s maid of honor, the Duchess of Cambridge will most definitely attend her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19. Prince William is also expected to attend the nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and Queen Elizabeth II will also be in attendance. At least 600 guests are expected to flock the couple’s wedding venue at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT) on May 19.

By the looks of it, Markle will ask Jessica Mulroney to be her maid of honor since the latter was one of the first people who knew about Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship.

Meanwhile, Katie Nicholl, a royal expert recently talked about the queen’s relationship with Markle in her book, “Harry: Life, Loss, and Love.”

“One of the things I was really keen to trying to get to the bottom of in the book was how the queen really felt about Meghan. She’s filmed so pretty racy sex scenes that we’ve all seen in ‘Suits.’ Everything from her being a divorcee to being a bit older than Prince Harry, to coming from a dual heritage family, you might wonder if the queen being of a certain generation and, of course, being the queen that might have been at all concerned,” Nicholl said.

But the expert said that several sources have told her that the queen looks at Markle positively. Queen Elizabeth II is also pleased Markle can make Prince Harry very happy. The monarch is also very supportive of her grandson and Markle’s relationship.

Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images