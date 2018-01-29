There’s probably nothing more stereotypically British than drinking tea. Luckily, it looks like Meghan Markle already enjoys the favored hot beverage of Brits, and her go-to blend is easily available.

No, Prince Harry’s fiancée isn’t drinking regular old Lipton or Twinings. She drinks Kusmi Tea, a Paris-based tea brand with a 150-year history, as well as Teapigs, a British company that was launched in 2006. Both brands are available in the U.S.

According to the sleuths at Meghan’s Mirror, Markle drinks a blend of both Kusmi’s green detox tea and Teapigs’ licorice and peppermint tea. Judging from a screenshot of her old Instagram page (which has since been deleted), it looks like Markle doesn’t add any cream or milk to her beverage.

The Kusmi green tea detox blend, which includes “zesty lemon notes and a core of intense lemongrass on a light and fresh base of green tea and maté,” is available in several sizes, with the 10-teabag box going for $9.90. The licorice and peppermint tea from Teapigs also comes in a variety of sizes and prices, with the 15-teabag box available for $9.99.

The blog deduced the tea brands after spending some time looking for Markle’s delightful elephant teapot (which is likely vintage or one-of-a-kind). Markle had posted a photo of her tea in November 2016, shortly after reports first surfaced that she was dating Prince Harry. Many interpreted the photo to be a hint that the reports were true.

Photo: Ben Birchall/AFP/Getty Images

Aside from tea being a common British beverage, the elephant teapot was also thought to be a hint towards confirming their blossoming romance. Prince Harry has worked hard to protect the animals. He was even appointed the new president of African Parks last month because of his work to help protect wildlife, Times Live reports.

Of course, there was no actual confirmation in the caption. “Bosch puzzle & tea,” Markle wrote on Instagram along with a #teatime hashtag.

The “Suits” star revealed to Delish in 2016 that she typically starts her day off with a hot beverage, but it usually isn’t a tea blend like the one above. When she wakes up, she usually has hot water with lemon, which helps with immunity and digestion.

However, you won’t see Prince Harry’s fiancée switching to coffee. “I think trying to go for coffee or things like that only end up hurting you at the end,” Markle told Shape in 2013. “So to get like a really good natural source of energy [I drink] a great green juice — or even Kombucha I’ll have sometimes — something that just gets right into your system is a nice pick-me-up.”

Markle is likely to be drinking plenty more tea and green juice ahead of her big day. The former actress is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19 at Windsor Castle.