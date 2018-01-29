Meghan Markle is a vocal advocate of feminism and gender equality.

Prince Harry's wife-to-be has been promoting the rights of women even before they met. In fact, the "Suits" star's statements in her previous interviews speak volumes of her dedication to women empowerment and gender equality.

Here are some quotes from Markle that prove she is dedicated to helping women find their own space and stand in a world that was once dominated by men.

1. Markle tells women that they are enough

When Markel decided to shut down her lifestyle blog, The Tig, she left her fans and followers an inspiring message about their value and importance.

"Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough," she wrote.

2. Women have higher values

Markle was an auditioning actress before she got her role on USA Network's "Suits." In fact, she was part of the "Deal Or No Deal" models that carry briefcases on the show. But she discouraged women from allowing themselves to be sexualized.

"I think a lot of these women who are in the music videos, that's still exciting for them. What we need to shift in their minds is that they have higher value than that and they don't need to be doing that," Markle told Entertainment Tonight.

3. Markle is a proud woman and feminist

When Markle was just 11 years old, she watched a liquid dishwasher commercial with a tagline "women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans." Two boys from the class agreed that women belong to the kitchen and this made her feel "shocked" and "angry." She was also "hurt."

Markle wrote letters to then-First Lady Hillary Clinton, her news source Linda Ellerbee, powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred and the manufacturer. A month later, Procter and Gamble changed the tagline from "Women all over America..." to "People all over America..."

She shared this experience when she made a speech in 2015. "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist," Markle said.

4. Markle only admires leaders who affect change

Markle confessed that her works and exposure are significant in being recognized as World Vision's ambassador. But, personally, she was never star struck by A-list actors because what impresses her is one's contribution to the world.

"While most become star struck by A-list actors, you'll only see me in awe of leaders effecting change," Markle said during an interview on Elle UK. "With fame comes opportunity, but it also includes responsibility – to advocate and share, to focus less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings. And, if I'm lucky enough, to inspire."

5. Feminists have no uniform

Markle said that being a feminist requires no specifics. Anyone can be an advocate for women.

"You don't have to play dress up to be a feminist. You are a feminist exactly the way you are," she said when she took the stage at Create and Cultivate (via Elite Daily). "You can be a woman who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women. There's no uniform for feminism; You are a feminist exactly the way you are."

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall