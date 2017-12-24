Meghan Markle’s photo from 23 years ago just resurfaced in time for the holidays!

In the snap, a 13-year-old Markle is photographed standing in front of a Christmas tree. She had a huge smile on her face while wearing a red dress. Her hair was also pulled back on a tight bun.

According to The Sun, Markle celebrated Christmas with her parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, separately because they split when she was still very young.

But this Christmas, she won’t be celebrating with her parents. Instead, she will be marking the special occasion with her fiancé, Prince Harry, as well as his entire royal family. Markle and Prince Harry are expected to spend Christmas Eve with Queen Elizabeth II in her hometown of Sandringham.

During tea time, Markle will be joining the rest of the royal family inside the Red Drawing Room, where they will be opening presents. The family will exchange presents a day early as part of a German tradition that the queen has been doing since she was a young girl.

In the evening, Markle, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II and the other women in the family would dress up in gowns and jewelries. The men, namely, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Philip, will wear a black tie for a candle-lit dinner.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle are expected to go on a week-long vacation after the holidays. A source told US Weekly that the couple will most likely be heading to the beach.

“They plan to go on vacation together for more than a week. Expect them to come back tanned, refreshed and ready to take on a very busy 2018,” the source said.

Following their vacation, Prince Harry and Markle will be returning to London to start preparing for their wedding. The couple’s union will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. It will be attended by approximately 800 guests. Other details are still being kept under wraps.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong