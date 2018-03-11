Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have become friends, but the two female royals are not necessarily close.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express that even though there have been claims that the two women are relying on each other for support, this cannot be true because they barely know each other. Fitzwilliams also said that the duo’s recent official engagement proved that they can work well with each other. However, Markle and Middleton have very different destinies.

“Kate has the poise and charm and also the reserve that is appropriate for a future queen. Meghan brims over with confidence and of course is a big star in her own right. She has left her acting career to marry the person she loves, become the first American Princess and to help others. Opposites can form close friendships and with William and Harry such close siblings the chances are that they will get on famously. They do not, of course, know each other well yet,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fitzwilliams also said that Middleton and Markle will both be supported by their respective spouses. Middleton is pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, and she is expected to give birth next month. Markle, on the other hand, is scheduled to tie the knot with Prince Harry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“Kate has been and Meghan will be lovingly supported by their spouses in a far more inclusive royal family and the outlook for a mutually supportive and close friendship between them could not be better,” he said.

Earlier this month, People reported that the two have been leaning on each other for support. A source said, “I’m sure Kate will do all she can to help Meghan. She had audiences with Queen Elizabeth quite often and was taught to behave like a future queen,” the source said.

On the contrary, Markle is funny, serious, and extremely hard-working. “I can imagine Kate will find a great friend in her,” the source added.

