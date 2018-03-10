Meghan Markle may have just hinted on what her wedding dance song could be on May 19.

In 2016, the former “Suits” star said that she loves Whitney Houston’s song, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” During her YouTube interview, the 36-year-old said (via Express), “When I’m happy, I listen to [it]. Such a good song!”

On her lifestyle blog, The Tig (via Elle), Markle also shared her playlist to her fans. There are speculations that at least one of the songs on her list will be played at her and Prince Harry’s wedding reception.

“Turn these tracks on as you’re getting ready in the morning, when you need a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, or during your next evening celebration. Because when the air is filled with positive vibes, there’s no winter cold that can block out the warmth of happy hearts,” she wrote.

Markle’s playlist includes “Dog Years” by Maggie Rogers, “LA Calling” by Crystal Fighters, “Don’t Run” by Mr. Little Jeans, “Sunshine (feat. Reggie)” by Flight Facilities, “Dance Apocalyptic” by Janelle Monae, and “Let It Go” by Dragonette.

According to the publication, Markle’s taste in music is very different from Kate Middleton’s taste. In 2011, Billboard also shared 15 songs, which the publication thought the couple would like to play at their wedding.

The list included Prince’s song “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Two Princes” by Spin Doctors, “Someday My Prince Will Come” by Adriana Caselotti from “Snow White,” “Kate” by Ben Folds Five, “William, It Was Really Nothing” by The Smiths, “Your Love Is King” by Sade, “Let’s Get Married” by Jagged Edge, “Kiss The Bride” by Elton John and more.

Meanwhile, Markle and Prince Harry’s May 19 will take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The Kensington Palace previously announced that the royal couple will be inviting ordinary citizens to their wedding. After their 12 noon (7 a.m. EST) nuptials, Markle and Prince Harry will take part in a carriage procession around Windsor.

A reception with the guests of the congregation will follow at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EST).

Photo: Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images