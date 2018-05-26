Meghan Markle calmed her nerves before her royal wedding by listening to Spotify’s chill playlist.

The Duchess of Sussex’s wedding makeup artist and good friend, Daniel Martin, told People that Markle was just holding her phone and listening to some music while getting ready for her big day.

“She was off her phone and playing music. It was just us catching up and asking about our mutual friends. Harry was out while we had our time together,” Martin told People.

Some of the artists featured on the chill playlist are Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, The Platters, The Drifters, Ben E. King, Four Tops, and more.

Meanwhile, Martin also revealed that Markle didn’t seem nervous just before she walked down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“She was very cool. She was regular Meghan. I think we were nervous but we didn’t want to make her nervous so it was very chilled. Of course, brides have nerves but if we didn’t put so much expectation on it, we wouldn’t have made her nervous. It was very easy,” Martin said.

In related news, Markle’s coat of arms have just been revealed, and it pays homage to her roots. The coat of arms features a shield, which contains the color blue, which represents the Pacific Ocean, and rays, which symbolize the sunshine.

There is also a lion supporting the shield, which represents Prince Harry. On the right side of the shield is a songbird which represents Markle. Beneath the shield is California’s state flower, the golden poppy, and Wintersweet, a flower that grows at the Kensington Palace. Wintersweet is also featured on Markle’s wedding veil designed by Clare Waight Keller.

Markle’s coat of arms also features three quilts, which symbolize the power of words and communication. A coronet bearing fleurs-de-lys and strawberry leaves, and other details are also included on Markle’s coat of arms.

The former actress worked closely with the College of Arms in London to create her coat of arms, according to BBC.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson