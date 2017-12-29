Meghan Markle may no longer be affected by her half-sister Samantha Markle’s recent comments about Prince Harry.

A source allegedly told Hollywood Life that the 36-year-old actress has always been aware that getting into a relationship with the prince could elicit negative comments from her critics and even some family members.

“Harry is in the tabloids constantly and is familiar with it all and they are teaching each other how to deal with it and the best way is to rise above it and not let the voices in. This is supposed to be a wonderful time for Meghan and she isn’t going to allow jealousy and constant [expletive] to get in the way of that,” the source said.

The unnamed source added that Markle couldn’t care less about her family members “trashing” her because it’s something that she expected. Unfortunately, none of these claims have been confirmed by Markle or any other member of her family.

Markle has not also opened up about her relationship with her half-sister, Samantha, who recently contradicted Prince Harry’s statements about his fiancé.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry revealed that Markle had a blast celebrating Christmas with the royals because it was like a celebration with the “family she never had.”

Samantha did not approve of Prince Harry’s statements, and she slammed him on Twitter. She said that Markle grew up with a family that loved her, and their family was complete with a mom, dad, sisters and brothers.

The 52-year-old mom of three added that Markle was never estranged for her family. However, since she had a busy schedule while starring in “Suits,” Markle was unable to spend time with her dad’s side of the family.

Towards the end of her tweet, Samantha also encouraged everyone to read her book, “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.” While speaking with “Good Morning Britain” in October (via People), Samantha said, “I think the British people and the world will be surprised. There’s so much the public doesn’t know. They’ll be surprised by how graceful and how lovely she is.”

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong