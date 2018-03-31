Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding on May 19 will push through as planned.

Several tabloids recently claimed that Markle has called off her wedding to Prince Harry because of his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas. The publication even quoted an unnamed palace insider, who allegedly said that Prince Harry still has not moved on from his Bonas.

“It’s an uncomfortable situation for Meghan, who is new to all of this and is trying to do everything right while the weight of the world is upon her,” the tabloid was quoted saying.

However, Gossip Cop recently clarified that there is no truth to such claims. Prince Harry has already moved on from Bonas years ago. He and Markle are also madly in love with each other.

In fact, it was reported in February that Prince Harry has invited his ex-girlfriends to his and Markle’s wedding, and his fiancée has no problem with it.

“Harry has stayed good friends with Chelsy and Cressida, so they will be there. He made sure there were no hard feelings when they split up. I don’t think Meghan will mind,” Richard Eden, a royal insider, told the Daily Mail.

E! News also previously reported that Davy has already been asked to attend Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding. A source told the publication that the ex-couple regularly talk to each other.

However, it seems that Markle did not invite her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, to her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry. The royal couple is expected to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). Following their wedding, a carriage procession and a lunch gathering will take place. The lunch reception will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

On the same night, Prince Harry and Markle will celebrate their special day with their closest family and friends at Frogmore House. The evening reception will be hosted by Prince Harry’s dad, Prince Charles.

Photo: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images