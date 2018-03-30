Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship has been at the center of speculations.

Some sources have claimed that they rely on each other for a lot of things, while others believe that they are friends, but not necessarily best buds.

B. Janet Hibbs, a family psychologist, recently shared why she thinks people have been speculating about two women’s real relationship.

“The public likes to project a lot of things in this age of reality TV, which is kind of a projection of their own experiences or their own curiosity. How are these public figures handling their in-law relationships? Plus, they unfairly think women are more convincing or competitive than the brothers or the sons are,” she explained.

Hibbs, the author of “Try to See It My Way: Being Fair in Love and Marriage,” said that relationships between in-laws could be tricky because they are inherited and not chosen. It is also possible for female in-laws to have competitive feelings towards each other.

The author added that it would not be good if Markle decides to model herself after Middleton because they are two different people.

“Everyone has a niche and you don’t compete on things that are clearly not your niche area. Just be who you are, and hope that that’s valued,” she said.

And when asked what is an ideal relationship between sisters-in-law, Hibbs said that it’s just like any other relationship where two people exert the same amount of effort to make things work.

“You don’t want one person to be the over-giver or overtaker. Hopefully, both parties express equal interest in calls and visits. You want it to have a feeling of easy reciprocity,” said Hibbs.

Meanwhile, one source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Middleton and Markle are getting closer every day.

“Kate has been doing whatever she can to help Meghan adjust to life behind palace walls. Of course with two little ones, and a third on the way, Kate has her hands full, but she’s been guiding Meghan on palace protocol and supporting her,” the source said.

Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images