Those who wondered just how official it was that Meghan Markle was planning to marry Prince Harry have received another clue that she's serious about her fiancé—the future princess has officially deleted her social media accounts.

The news that her former Twitter and Instagram handles were no more broke after an account, which chronicles Markle's, noticed they had disappeared, and appropriately shared the news on Twitter itself.

The act of deleting her accounts symbolizes another step in Markle's transformation as she prepares to officially leave her life as an American actress behind and become a member of the royal family after she marries Prince Harry on May 19. No members of the royal family have private social media accounts or platforms, preferring to use the official Kensington Palace, Clarence House and Royal Family accounts to share family news and announcements, as well any private photos the family wishes to share with the public, and Markle's decision to delete her former online presence falls in line with the rest of the family.

Markle hadn't been active on social media for a while prior to the accounts being deleted, preferring to stay off the accounts as her fame grew with news that she was dating Prince Harry. She also shut down her lifestyle website, The Tig, in April 2017.

When shutting down her site last year, Markle didn't state anything about her reasons, or her relationship, which hadn't yet been publicly confirmed by either she or Prince Harry, simply telling her followers that the time had come for her to end the journey, but she hoped they would all still continue their own journeys in their daily lives.

"What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world,'" she wrote at the time. "Above all, don't ever forget your worth- as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough."

Photo: Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images