Meghan Markle may not be called a princess even after she marries Prince Harry, but she will be given an official title.

According to the Daily Record, Markle and Prince Harry will be given their official Scottish titles, and it’s possible that she will be called Countess of Dumbarton. Prince Harry, on the other hand, will be called Earl of Dumbarton.

The publication noted that the earldom has been extinct for the past 250 years, but since Prince Harry has links to the military, he may be given the prestigious title. Prince Harry also served in the Armed Forces for nine years.

Wendy Bossberry-Scott, the co-editor of “Debrett’s Peerage and Baronetage, said, “The Scottish title Prince Harry receives is likely to be an earldom but there are very few clues here.” If Prince Harry won’t be called Earl of Dumbarton, he may receive the official title of Earl of Ross.

“One potential candidate is Ross, but this was last held by Charles I – who was executed in 1649 – so it may well be considered unlucky. Dumbarton is another possibility but at this point, it is merely speculation and many factors will have to be considered before a suitable title is chosen,” she said.

Queen Elizabeth II will play a crucial part in deciding what official titles to give her granddaughter and Markle. She was also one of the people responsible for giving Prince William and Kate Middleton their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge titles. Prince William also happens to be the Earl of Strathearn.

Last month, The Sun speculated on the possibility of Prince Harry being called the Duke of Sussex, since the title has been vacant since 1843. Marlene Koenig, a royal expert and historian, told Royal Central, “Most likely, he will be created a Duke. Sussex is available so Meghan would be HRH Duchess of Sussex.”

Other possible titles include Buckingham and Clarence, but there are speculations suggesting that the latter is plagued by bad luck. Also available is Connaught, but it is deemed to be inappropriate because of its links to the Republic of Ireland.

