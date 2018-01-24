Prince Harry and Prince William have tons of similarities, but the siblings are also different when it comes to their taste and preference.

After tying the knot with Kate Middleton in 2011, Prince William decided not to wear his gold Welsh wedding ring. Fans are now curious whether or not Prince Harry will follow in his brother’s footsteps of not wearing his wedding ring after his May 19 nuptials to Meghan Markle.

Body language experts revealed that Prince Harry and Markle are more affectionate towards each other even in public. The couple always holds hands, and they also hug and whisper in each other’s ears regularly. Prince William and Middleton have opted to not touch each other in public.

With this in mind, there are predictions that Prince Harry will wear his wedding ring unlike Prince William. British and European royalty expert Marlene Koenig said that there shouldn’t be any problem if Prince Harry decides to wear his wedding ring or not since there is no rule about it.

Prince William’s decision to not wear his wedding ring is also a matter of personal choice. “He doesn’t like jewelry and the palace issued a statement before the wedding saying so,” said Penny Junor.

But one thing’s guaranteed though, Markle will definitely wear her wedding ring at all times just like Middleton. The former “Suits” star appears to love accessorizing. She has also worn her stunning engagement ring ever since Prince Harry proposed to her in November.

Middleton has also been wearing her engagement ring and wedding ring most of the time. The Duchess of Cambridge recently removed both rings when she visited a hospital. Middleton was asked to follow the hospital’s protocol of not wearing jewelry while inside facility.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. On top of designing their wedding ring, the couple is also expected to list down their guests and send out invitations at least two months before their nuptials.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris J. Ratcliffe