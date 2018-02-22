Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is scheduled for May 19, but before then, commemorative mugs and other souvenir items are already being sold in Windsor.

Bridgewater, a pottery firm closely associated with previous royal landmarks, just released new mugs that have the royal couple’s name and wedding date on them. The mugs also have the statement, “Game Changers, Free Spirits, Big Hearts & Well-Suited” written on them.

A second mug is adorned with a classic hand-applied sponge ware design, and it also features Markle and Prince Harry’s names, as well as their wedding date. Each mug costs $27.75 and may be purchased at Bridgewater stores on via the company’s website starting April 30. Each mug is also hand made at the Emma Bridgewater factory in Stoke on Trent.

“At Emma Bridgewater we are proud to continue the honorable tradition of making pottery to mark national events. We have been making commemorative ware since 1985, celebrating events such as the Diamond Jubilee using traditional techniques in our factory in Stoke-on-Trent,” a statement from Bridgewater read.

“Royal-themed pottery made in Staffordshire can be traced back to the time of Charles II, and we are thrilled to see celebration through pottery continuing in 2018 with Harry and Meghan,” the statement read.

Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EST). A carriage procession will follow around Windsor at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EST). A reception will also be held at St. George’s Hall for the guests of the congregation.

Prince Charles will be hosting a reception for Prince Harry and Markle’s family and friends on the evening of May 19. Details about Prince Harry and Markle’s guests are still being kept under wraps, but there are rumors suggesting that Ed Sheeran and Elton John have been invited to their special day.

While Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is still three months away, the couple first focuses on their wedding preparations. Markle also visits Kate Middleton regularly, and the two women talk about health tips, as well as healthy eating, according to US Weekly.

