One royal fan may win a $34,000 wedding package in Windsor just one week before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot on May 19.

The Sun recently announced the Sunday’s Royal Wedding competition, which includes an overnight stay at The Oakley Court before the wedding. The couple that wins will tie the knot in Windsor Castle on May 11.

Vows will be exchanged at Guildhall, and the couple’s guests will dine at a stunning venue. The bride that will win the competition will be gifted with a wedding dress or modern separates designed by Monsoon. The bride’s wedding look will be completed by her makeup, accessories, shoes and more. The couple’s entire entourage will also receive clothes from Monsoon.

The groom and his party will wear royal expert Cookham Formal Hire designs. The bride and her dad will travel in a chauffeur-driven vintage Rolls Royce courtesy of Charismatic Cars all the way to the Windsor Guildhall.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles also tied the knot in the same venue in 2005. The winners will also receive platinum wedding bands from Winsor Bishop. Photos and videos of the wedding will be captured by Dom Balls Events and Patrick Balls. The couple’s wedding reception will be held in The Windsor Suite.

Unfortunately, the publication has not revealed how couples can join the contestant

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle will be tying the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in front of approximately 800 guests. The “Suits” star just chose her wedding dress designer, but the identity of the dress maker is still being kept under wraps.

“This was Meghan’s first fitting with the designer and a chance for her and Jessica Mulroney to look through a number of different designs. During the appointment, Meghan was able to narrow down what she liked and disliked. Some of their favorite design elements include embroidery and sleeves,” a source told E! News.

