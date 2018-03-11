Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding has inspired Crown Jewels Heritage Condoms to launch a range of protection called “Your Prince Will Come.”

Hugh Pomfret, the spokesman for the company, told Express, “A royal wedding is a celebration of love, just like our luxurious sheaths. We proudly stand with our American cousins to toast the happy couple and say to lovers everywhere: your prince will come.”

The condom packet features a photo of Prince Harry and Markle, which was taken after they announced their engagement. However, their clothes are different from what they wore at that time. Markle also has a tiara on her head, which she has not worn until today.

Prince Harry and Markle-inspired condoms cost $13.85 for a pack of four. It also comes with a purple box. “When the pack is opened, one is treated to an exclusive musical arrangement of ‘God Save the Queen’ and ‘The Star Spangled Banner.’

However, Pomfret clarified that the condoms are not to be used because they do not work. Rather, they are simply a novelty product that fans of Prince Harry and Markle could collect.

In 2011, Crown Jewels Heritage Condoms also launched novelty contraceptives to commemorate Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. At that time, the spokesperson said, “Like a royal wedding, intercourse with a loved one is an unforgettable occasion.

Last month, pottery firm Emma Bridgewater also released their range of souvenir items to celebrate Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. One of the company’s mugs feature the name of the bride and groom, their wedding date, and the statement, “Game Changers, Free Spirits, Big Hearts & Well-Suited.”

The second mug features a classic hand-applied spongeware design, with Prince Harry and Markle’s name, wedding date, and a blue and red regal scroll. Each of the mugs cost $27.64.

A spokesperson for the company said at that time, “At Emma Bridgewater we are proud to continue the honorable tradition of making pottery to mark national events. We have been making commemorative ware since 1985, celebrating events such as the Diamond Jubilee…”

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson