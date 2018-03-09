Karen Anvil, the person behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s viral Christmas Day photo, met the royal couple during their trip to Birmingham.

Anvil detailed her encounter with Markle and Prince Harry and said that she managed to shake the prince’s hand. Prince Harry also told Anvil that he hopes she made a huge sum of money from the photo she took of them on Christmas Day in Sandringham.

In December, Anvil told the BBC how she managed to capture the attention of Prince Harry and Markle. “I’m just very bubbly by nature and I was with my daughter and I got a bit excitable, I suppose. I was just sort of shouting and I just went ‘Merry Christmas!’ like an idiot. I was fan-girling. That’s all I said and I go them to look,” she said.

During the same interview, the single mom said that she and her 17-year-old daughter, Rachel, decided to go to Sandringham after missing it last year due to her illness. “Sky News was on and we were looking at the crowds. My daughter said ‘I’d love to do that.’ I said, ‘Next year, when I’m better we’ll go.’ And so I took her,” she said.

Four hours after she uploaded Prince Harry and Markle’s photo on her Twitter account, Anvil received countless of calls and messages from people who were interested to use the snap. At first, Anvil did not realize how much money she could make from the photo and since just allowed anyone who reached out to her.

But soon afterwards, she was flooded with suggestions about copyright, and that’s when she took it seriously.

“The thing is – and I hate to play the single mom card – I’m a single parent, I work two jobs, which I’m proud of and I’ve always worked. Now I want to save money for my daughter for uni and if I can do that, and can get that opportunity that’s amazing,” she told BBC last year.

As of late, Anvil hasn’t revealed how much she earned from Prince Harry and Markle’s photo, but she told Express that the money went to her daughter’s education.

Photo: Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images