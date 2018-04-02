Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19.

But before their wedding, fans of the royal couple may watch television specials centered on Prince Harry and Markle other than Lifetime’s “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.” The TV-movie will be released sometime this spring.

ITV is also expected to release a royal wedding invitation broadcast ahead of Prince Harry and Markle’s nuptials. The documentary, which may or may not air on U.S. television, will center on everything related to the royal wedding planning at Windsor Castle. According to Entertainment Weekly, the TV special will feature interviews with those who are experts at planning huge weddings.

In addition, Fox will air a special on Markle, which is called “Meghan Markle: An American Princess.” The two-hour show will be released on May 11. The documentary will feature interviews and inside scoops from the people that know Markle the best.

Some of the other guests who will be interviewed for the special include Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, Piers Morgan, Dickie Arbiter and more.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle will be broadcasted live on May 19. In the United States, the couple’s 12-noon wedding will air at around 7 a.m. EDT.

According to the publication, a slew of major networks will air the actual wedding ceremony and carriage procession on the same day.

Months after Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding, People and ABC will release “The Story of the Royals.” The TV special will also focus on other members of the royal family like Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Prince George.

Jess Cagle, People’s editor in chief and Entertainment Weekly’s editorial director, released a statement regarding the show.

“People is known for its extensive coverage of the royal family by reporters who are experts in the subject matter. Our audience can’t get enough of the royals; they continue to attract interest with each new generation,” Cagle said.

Photo: Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images