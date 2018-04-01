Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may already have everything they need and want, but the couple will be tying the knot on May 19. It is expected that their guests would give them some gifts.

People recently named various items that may be given to the royal couple on their special day.

First on the list is a luggage that Prince Harry and Markle could use when traveling. Following their nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Prince Harry and Markle will go on a honeymoon, and they are expected to bring some of their things in tow. A trusty luggage is definitely a good wedding gift idea.

Personalized passport holders and bag tags are also perfect for the royal couple who enjoy traveling together.

People would also gift Markle with Tatcha’s Bestsellers Set, which includes four essential skincare products. During a previous interview with Allure, the former “Suits” star said that she is also a huge fan of the brand.

The publication also thinks that giving the couple a beautiful vase would be a wonderful gift idea. After all, Markle loves flowers, and they can store them inside the vase.

Gaiam’s Sol Studio Select Dry Grip Yoga Mat also made it to the list of gifts for the royal couple. Markle practices yoga, and a new mat is always a good idea.

Other items that also made it to People’s list are the Round Dutch Oven, a Zoe Chicco necklace, a Pillivuyt Queen Anne Platter, a leather Stow Tech case, a San Marzano apron, a personalized cutting board, and classic towels.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding will be attended by over 600 guests. This means that the couple will receive tons of presents from their families and friends.

In 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton were also given a lot of gifts. For instance, Middleton received three pairs of shoes from the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Boris Johnson, London’s mayor, also gave the royal couple a tandem bike. George Michael, who was unable to make it to the wedding, also gifted the couple with the song “You and I.”

Photo: Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images