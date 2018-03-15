Meghan Markle and Queen Letizia of Spain are quite similar to each other.

Both of them are divorcées before they married into the royal family. Markle divorced from Trevor Engelson years ago, and she is set to tie the knot with Prince Harry on May 19. Queen Letizia, on the other hand, was with Alonso Guerrero Perez, a teacher, before she got to know King Felipe VI.

However, Markle and Queen Letizia’s status as divorced women is not their biggest similarity. According to Vanity Fair, both of their exes are writing about their previous relationship, but only Perez is saying that his version is non-fictional.

In September, Engelson signed on to a Fox pilot for a single-camera comedy that has yet to be ordered for series by the network. The synopsis for the untitled comedy reveals that it will center on divorce.

“Sharing custody is harder when an ex-wife marries a British prince. Sharing custody with the British Royal family in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media is next level,” the summary read.

Engelson said that his work is fictional, and it is not based on his and Markle’s divorce and past relationship.

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia’s ex-husband, Perez, is also publishing a book called “El amor de Penny Robinson” or “The Love of Penny Robinson.” The novel will center on Alonso Guerrero’s marriage, breakup, and her second marriage. Perez himself confirmed that the book is really about him and his ex-wife – minus their actual names.

Royal Central released the synopsis for the unprecedented true story of Perez.

“[It is about] the transformation of a man with a life without fear into a media character to whom by the fact of having been married to the one who has to become the Queen of Spain. It just so happens that whoever lived this anomaly is a writer. Now he writes the story of what he lived and, above all, how he lived… The novel is a fiction that could become reality, but also a reality that needs fiction to seem credible,” it read.

As of late, the release date for Engelson’s comedy and Perez’s book have not yet been announced.

Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images