Ellen DeGeneres may be invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s May 19 wedding because she has direct connections to the royal family.

Years ago, the “Ellen Show” host revealed on her show that she is a distant relative of Kate Middleton. More specifically, she and Middleton are 15th cousins. She said that they are related to each other via a man named Sir Thomas Fairfax and his wife, Agnes Gascoigne.

In November, DeGeneres publicly congratulated Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. During her show, Markle also told her audiences that she and Markle have been friends for a long time. In fact, it was DeGeneres who encouraged Markle to adopt her dog, Bogart.

While speaking with Best Health (via People), Markle said that she was at the dog shelter when DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, walked in.

“Now, I don’t know her, but Ellen goes, ‘Is that your dog?’ And I said, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m deciding.’ And she’s like, ‘Rescue the dog!’ It’s sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something. I’m sitting there holding him and she’s like, ‘Have you thought of a name for him yet?’ And I said, ‘Well, I think I’d name him Bogart,’” she said.

During her first sit-down interview with Prince Harry last year, Markle revealed that she has two adopted dogs named Bogart and Guy. The latter is in London with Markle, but she entrusted Bogart to her friends back home in Toronto.

“One dog is now staying with very close friends and my other, little Guy, he’s in the U.K., he’s been here for a while. I think he’s doing just fine,” Markle told BBC News (via The Telegraph).

As of late, Markle has not yet appeared on the “Ellen Show,” so it is unclear whether or not the former actress is communicating with DeGeneres on a regular basis. In 2011, Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot, but they did not invite the American host to their wedding.

It is still unknown whether or not DeGeneres will be invited to Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19.

Photo: Evans Vestal Ward /NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images