Meghan Markle was recently criticized by Ukip leader Henry Bolton’s girlfriend, Jo Marney.

The 25-year-old model’s texts about Markle were released online by the Daily Mail. In one of her text messages, Marney said that Prince Harry’s fiancée will taint the royal family with her seed because she is African-American.

In another text, Marney said that she will never have sex with a “negro” because she considers them “ugly.” Immediately after her messages went viral, Marney was suspended from Ukip, according to BBC.

Ukip chairman Paul Oakden released a statement and explained their decision to suspend Marney. “In light of messages that have been brought to my attention, I have taken the decision to immediately suspend her party membership pending an investigation. Ukip does not, has not and will never condone racism,” he said.

Marney sent the text messages to a male friend three weeks before her relationship with Bolton became public. Another text revealed that the model described Markle as a “scrubber” and as someone who is so obsessed with race. She also dubbed the former actress as a “dumb little commoner.”

At one point, the 25-year-old also called Markle a “dumb little actress” that no one has heard of because this is “Britain and not Africa.”

Following the incident, Marney apologized for her comments and said that they were taken out of context. “I apologize unreservedly for the shocking language I used. The opinions I expressed were deliberately exaggerated in order to make a point and have, to an extent, been taken out of context. Yet I fully recognized the offense they have caused,” she said.

Marney’s boyfriend, Bolton, was also criticized recently after he decided to leave his wife, Tatiana Smurova, so he could be with his much younger girlfriend. Bolton’s may also be suspended from Ukip following a series of investigations.

Bolton and Smurova were blessed with two children together. The 54-year-old Ukip leader left his 42-year-old wife after he met Marney shortly before Christmas.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images