One of Meghan Markle’s first friends when she moved to the United Kingdom was Victoria Beckham.

The two women have bonded over food and fashion, and they also share a love for facialist Sarah Chapman. And since Beckham is considered an expert in fashion and clothing, Markle has reached out to her new friend for advice on what to wear.

A source close to Posh Spice told Vanity Fair that Markle also loves Beckham’s style so she looks up to her in this regard. “They get along well and have been in touch recently. Meghan really likes Victoria’s styles and was keen to pick her brains about pulling together a working wardrobe. She loves Victoria’s elegant but smart dresses, so expect her to wear one very soon,” the source said.

As of late, Markle has already been seen wearing Beckham’s creation – a sweater – which instantly became sold out following her official engagement. According to Business Insider, Beckham’s clothing line has also been struggling since 2016 so a boost in sales with the help of Markle is most welcome.

Meanwhile, there are speculations suggesting that Markle and Prince Harry have invited the Beckhams to their May 19 nuptials. The singer and her husband, David Beckham, were present at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Markle’s wedding dress will most definitely not be designed by Beckham since she doesn’t create these types of pieces, but it is possible for the “Suits” alum to wear something created by her good friend to her wedding. Unfortunately, details about her wedding to Prince Harry are still being kept under wraps.

The couple will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in front of approximately 800 guests. There are also some rumors suggesting that Elton John has been invited to the wedding since the 70-year-old musician already canceled two of his shows on May 18 and 19, according to Page Six.

Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images