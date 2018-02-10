Meghan Markle will first be baptized in the Church of England before she can marry Prince Harry. And the former actress needs to be baptized first before she can be confirmed in the church.

But what is baptism like in the Church of England? According to the Church of England christenings website, an infant is baptized with water. There will also be Bible reading, and the vicar will talk about the meaning of christening. Typically, babies are the ones baptized in the Church of England, and they are accompanied by their parents, godparents and relatives.

Since Markle is already an adult, the process of baptism may be different for her. Prince Harry’s fiancée may choose to have her head dipped in the water or the vicar may place a small amount of water on her forehead. During the ceremony, parents and godparents will read their promises to the child, but it is still unclear whether or not Markle will also be required to have godparents.

The actress was previously baptized as a Christian, and she identifies as a Protestant. But Markle went to a Catholic school as a young girl. Her mom, Doria Ragland, is a Protestant, and her dad, Thomas Markle, is a member of the Episcopal Church.

After the promises are uttered by the parents and godparents, the vicar places the sign of the cross on the baby’s forehead. At times, oil may also be used. The vicar may also give the parents a candle to symbolize their baby’s faith. In the case of Markle, she may be given the candle.

Meanwhile, Markle will also be confirmed into the Church of England. According to the website, “Confirmation can be an important part of a lifetime journey of faith as a follower of Jesus Christ.” After Markle reaffirms her faith during her confirmation, she will already be allowed to tie the knot with Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Markle’s decision to be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England is also her way of honoring Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, according to People.

Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images