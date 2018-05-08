Meghan Markle loves shoes.

Prior to dating Prince Harry, the "Suits" actress was active on social media. Markle used to maintain her lifestyle blog, The Tig, where she kept her fans updated about her whereabouts and anything she had in mind.

In 2016, Markle shared a photo of her shoe collection that featured 39 designer pairs. According to the future royal's friends, there may be three times as many pairs in her wardrobe.

Markle's footwear collection includes $854 Christian Louboutin 'Love Me' pumps and $1,071 Miu Miu embellished satin shoes. She also owns $793 Gianvito Rossi Plexi sandals and $881 Jimmy Choo suede booties.

"She likes strappy, sophisticated, sexy shoes, which is very much our style," said Edgardo Osorio, the Colombian-born designer behind Aquazzura, one of Markle's favorite brands. "Her look tends to be elegant, simple and sleek, and she always accentuates with a beautiful pair of shoes."

"In the picture of her shoe wardrobe, I counted at least six of our pairs — including the £420 ($567) 'Matilde' suede stilettos, the £600 ($810) 'Amazon' sandals and the £490 ($662) 'Wild Thing' fringed sandals," he added. "It's wonderful she enjoys wearing them."

According to Markle's friends, she cannot get enough shoes. Prince Harry's fiancée is reportedly always looking for new pairs wherever she goes. She also loves buying new pairs for her friends.

"I remember she was traveling in Iceland once and she sent me a picture of some shoes she'd seen and loved," said Talia Brown, Markle’s friend and stylist. "They were quite quirky strappy ones — she likes shoes that have some personality."

"She actually bought me a pair of shoes once. She said she'd seen them and she knew they would be just right for me so she bought them on the spot. She is shoe mad," she added.

Markle has already deleted her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. The princess in waiting has also shut down her blog.

According to the palace, Markle was "grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years." However, "she has not used these accounts for some time" and that is why she deleted them.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson