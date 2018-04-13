Meghan Markle has a close relationship with her dad, Thomas Markle Sr., and these never before released photos prove it.

In one of the photos, a young Markle is resting her head on her dad’s shoulder and she also has a huge smile on her face. The photo was taken during Markle’s high school graduation.

Thomas was also present at his daughter’s college graduation. In the photo, the former “Suits” star is wearing her graduation attire, and her dad is wearing his tuxedo.

In a third picture, Markle is wearing a black polka dot dress, and she is resting her arm on her dad’s shoulder.

Markle’s parents divorced when she was just 6 years old, but she managed to spend time with her dad while she was growing up. After Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry was announced, rumors started swirling that she doesn’t have a wonderful bond with her dad. In fact, Thomas has also been labeled as his daughter’s reclusive father.

But during a previous interview, Markle had nothing but positive things to say about Thomas. She told Elle about a time when she asked to fill up a questionnaire and check the box that applies to her ethnicity. However, the only options were white, black, Hispanic, or Asian. Markle decided to not tick any of the boxes because she is African-American.

“I left my identity blank -- a question mark, an absolute incomplete – much like how I felt. When I went home that night, I told my dad what had happened. He said that words that have always stayed with me: ‘If that happens again, you draw your own box,’” she said.

Markle’s half-sister, Thomas Markle Jr., also said that Prince Harry’s fiancée has a peaceful relationship with their dad. Thomas Jr. said that their dad was all about Markle when she was born.

The “Horrible Bosses” star’s uncle, Joseph Johnson, seconded this statement by praising Markle.

“She was always a special child, so happy. Right from the start, it was clear she was special and had a magical quality about her. She always had a happy demeanor,” Johnson said (via the Daily Mail).

