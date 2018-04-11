Kate Middleton just beat Meghan Markle in a poll on the most admired celebrity eyebrows.

The Duchess of Cambridge came in first, while Prince Harry’s fiancée came in seventh place. The survey was conducted by Benefit Cosmetics as part of the launch of its Extreme Brow bar product.

Lisa Potter-Dixon, the head makeup artist and brow expert at Benefit Cosmetics, talked about the poll. “Having perfect brows is just as important as having perfect hair, lips or eyes and it doesn’t come as a surprise that women are dedicating so much time to perfecting their brows. Increasingly, we’re seeing that women are reluctant to get their eyebrows treated professionally due to fear of them looking too extreme. With the launch of the new Extreme Brow bar on the 10th April on London’s Southbank, we hope to show that achieving great, natural looking brows can be easy and fuss-free,” she said.

Other celebrities who also made it to the ranks are “This Morning” host Holly Willoughby, who came in second, “Our Girl” star Michelle Keegan, who placed third, and Cara Delevingne, who came in fourth place.

Benefit Cosmetics’ survey also revealed that women from Liverpool are most concerned about their eyebrows. They are followed by the women in London and Cardiff. Women from Plymouth are not very particular with their eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Middleton and Markle are not only being pitted against each other when it comes to their eyebrows. Last month, another poll was conducted to determine which female royal is most relatable to fans.

George Charles of VoucherCodesPro.co.uk, who carried out the survey, revealed that Markle is the most relatable female royal at the moment. Middleton came in second, but she’s the fifth most relatable royal if the male members of the family will be included.

“Whether you know what the monarchy do and whether you love them or not, you can’t deny that they’re a huge attraction in the UK for foreign visitors. And I bet most people confess that they’ll find themselves glued to the TV when there’s a royal wedding or something similar. Love or hate them, we’re all a little bit obsessed with them, even if it’s a guilty pleasure of ours,” Charles said.

Photo: Getty Images/TOLGA AKMEN/AFP