Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson were together for a few years before they divorced in August 2013.

Prior to their split, Markle and Engelson posed for a series of photos, and a body language expert recently explained the kind of relationship they had. Blanca Cobb shared her thoughts with Cosmpolitan magazine and said that it was obvious Engelson loved Markle more than she loved him.

In one of the estranged couple’s photos, Engelson and Markle are standing beside each other. He is holding her waist, and Markle appears to be a little stiff in the snap.

“There is some emotion between Meghan and her ex. You don’t get this close with somebody if you don’t like that person, and the closer you get, the more comfortable you are,” Cobb said.

Talking about Markle’s stiffness in the picture, Cobb said, “It doesn’t look natural. She could be trying to look at the camera or, since straightening her back in this position would give her a little bit of physical distance, she could be sending a subtle, nonverbal signal that this amount of closeness is too much.”

Cobb also said that both Markle and Engelson didn’t have huge smiles on their faces when they posed for a photo.

However, Markle looks so much happier in her photos with Prince Harry. The engaged couple also loves to hold each other’s hands or waist when posing for pictures.

“Touch is a good sign, but not the only indicator of closeness,” Cobb clarified.

Meanwhile, the body language expert also weighed in on Engelson and Markle’s wedding photo. In the snap, the ex-couple is both wearing white clothes and holding a glass of champagne. Markle dons a flirty smile, and Cobb thinks that she is very sexy.

However, the expert also said that there appears to be a mismatch between the two.

“They look happy but mismatched. It’s their wedding day – her smile should be as radiant as his,” Cobb said.

And when Markle and Prince Harry posed for their engagement photos, the 36-year-old former actress was all smiles.

