As an actress, Meghan Markle had to take care of her looks well before she met fiancé Prince Harry, so she figured out a good beauty routine long ago. The “Suits” star relies on some top shelf items, but you don’t have to have a royal bank account to buy all of her favority beauty products.

Markle shared some of her beauty secrets with several outlets over the last few years, and it turns out that she uses some surprisingly affordable makeup, hair styling and skin care products. Considering how natural the 36-year-old likes to look, it’s not shocking that many of these beauty buys focus on keeping her skin soft and clean.

Nivea Skin Firming Body Lotion ($7.21 for 16.9 ounces) Anyone can pick up Markle’s favorite moisturizer on their next Target run. “It’s honestly my favorite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it,” she told Beauty Banter in 2016, the year she started dating Prince Harry.

Biore Daily Cleansing Cloths ( $7.99 for 60 wipes ) The beauty tip everyone knows but doesn’t always follow is to wash your face every day. Even the bride-to-be gets a little lazy sometimes. These pre-moistened wipes are used whenever Markle doesn’t feel like washing her face.

Dr. Bronner’s Lavender Pure-Castile Liquid Soap ($6.69 for 8 ounces) Markle alternates between the lavender and almond body washes. She loves that both scents are long lasting.

She Urma Eyelash Curler ($17.15 for one curler) The Hallmark movie star loves this product “because it makes you look instantly awake.”

Boar Bristle Toothbrush ($8 for one brush) Markle didn’t list a specific brand for this product, but they’re easily found for under $10. However, she uses them to tackle unruly hair rather than dental plaque. “For my flyaways, I spray hairspray on a small boar bristle toothbrush (a regular toothbrush also works great!) to lightly brush them down or smooth the hairline — this is especially good for a sleek bun when I am off-camera,” she told Birchbox.

Tea Tree Oil ($6.99 for 2 ounces) Again, Markle didn’t list a specific brand, but she uses the affordable oil when she travels. Tea tree oil can be used in many different ways, and it sounds like Markle often uses it to sooth skin irritations.

“The one thing that I cannot live without when I’m traveling is a small container of tea tree oil,” she told Allure in 2014. “It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all. It’s inexpensive, it’s small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time.”