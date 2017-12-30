While the world will certainly be tuning in to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding for several different reasons, one thing many will certainly be keeping an eye out for is how the couple, specifically, the bride, will honor Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, during the festivities.

While Prince Harry indicated after announcing his engagement to the former "Suits" actress that he believed his soon-to-be wife and late mother would be "thick as thieves" if she were still alive, her absence from the most special day of his life will no doubt be felt by everyone, from the Royal Family to those watching from home thousands of miles away. However, small nods may be made towards the late former Princess of Wales.

Photo: Getty Images Archive

Here's all the ways Markle may choose to honor her late mother-in-law:

Her Ring

While her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, received Princess Diana's actual engagement ring when she became engaged to Prince William, Markle's own engagement ring gives a nod to the late Princess as well. The three-stone band features two diamonds from Diana's personal collection, as well as one stone from Botswana, and all are connected by a gold band.

As for her wedding band, it is likely that it will be made of Welsh Gold, which has been favored by the royals for some years. Not only was Diana's wedding band made from the material, but so were the rings given to Queen Elizabeth herself, Prince Charles' second wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton.

Her Bouquet

All royal brides have followed a tradition which involves putting a sprig of myrtle in their wedding bouquets, which began in 1840 with the wedding of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, so it's very likely Markle will continue that tradition. However, when it comes to the other flowers in her arrangement, she may choose to honor Diana specifically in the same way Middleton did, by also including Lily of the Valley, which was in Diana's own wedding bouquet, in her floral arrangement.

The Music

Though Prince William and Kate Middleton did not play the hymn "I Vow To Thee My Country" at their own wedding in 2011, Markle and Prince Harry could choose to have the hymn used during their nuptials. This would be a nod to his mother, as it was the hymn she chose for her own wedding, and it was also played during her funeral.

Visit Her Grave

Prior to the May 19, 2018 wedding, it is likely that Markle and Prince Harry will pay a visit to his mother's grave at Althorp, much like Prince William and Middleton did one week prior to their April 2011 wedding.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images