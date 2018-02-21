The betting for Meghan Markle's wedding dress has been suspended.

It is still a mystery who gets the job of designing Markle's bridal gown for her upcoming royal wedding with Prince Harry. Thus, the betting for the "Suits" star's wedding dress continued until it was suspended on Tuesday.

There was a sudden activity betting for Alexander McQueen, the same brand who designed Kate Middleton's wedding dress. On Tuesday morning, the odds for McQueen changed from 16/1 last night to 8/1. The sudden changed favoring McQueen was suspicious.

"We previously had Ralph and Russo as the 2/1 favourites and there’s also been a lot of talk of Erdem as a big front runner," Betfair spokesperson Katie Baylis told Daily Express. "However, we've now suspended this market after seeing some interesting betting on Alexander McQueen this morning who went from 16/1 to 8/1 in a very short space of time."

"Our traders have been inundated with bets for McQueen to be the designer of Meghan's dress this morning. So much so they've had to suspend the betting," another spokesman said. "Either someone sneaky knows something, or there's plenty of shrewd punters who are up on their fashion knowledge. A bit like me."

Some believed that the odds for McQueen grew after Markle was spotted wearing their suit at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. Initially, many thought that Prince Harry's fiancée did it as a tribute to Kate Middleton, who was on a four-day Scandinavian tour with Prince William at that time. McQueen is among the Duchess of Cambridge's favorite designers.

However, although Markle looked chic and fab in her suit on that evening, her critics did not like her choice of clothing. A number were disappointed and even criticized the "Remember Me" star for opting to wear pants for her evening debut.

"I've enjoyed her wearing pants but would like her to mix it up a bit. A dress here would have been nice. Not a fan of this look," Karen James suggested.

"Can't she please wear a dress to one of these engagements?!" Elieen Carter commented.

"When you keep hoping she'll make better choices," another user added.

Markle did her evening debut at the same venue where Prince Diana did hers. The late of Princess of Wales' evening debut did not turn out well. In fact, she was "nearly sick."

"I was terrified, really – at the time everything was all over the place. I remember that evening so well. I was nearly sick," Princess Diana said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson