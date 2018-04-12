The design of Meghan Markle's wedding dress remains a secret, but one fashion expert shared her prediction of the future royal's gown.

Markle is a huge fan of Prince Harry's mom, and Andrew Morton even claimed in his book, "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," that a friend said the actress "wants to be Princess Diana 2.0." Thus, it would not be surprising if the "Suits" actress' bridal gown will be reminiscent of the late Prince of Wales.

"A bit of an unusual choice, some might say, but I do think the similarities between Diana and Meghan are striking!" said Caroline Arthur, a British luxury wedding dress designer.

Arthur shared a sketch of her prediction of Markle's wedding dress, a one-shouldered fitted column gown with a "detachable glossy organza princess over-skirt with long train." The design was inspired by Princess Diana's blue silk Versace dress.

"But personally I still love the silk taffeta, the ruffles, the fantasy...and so what if it creased? Diana looked like the ultimate benevolent fairytale princess," Arthur added. "And if I had to describe her style, I would do so in a remarkably similar way to that of Meghan's style right now. They each seem to take simple, elegant pieces, and style them with a modern twist."

For now, the details of the "Horrible Bosses" actress' wedding dress remain a secret. In fact, the palace has not confirmed who got the job of designing the bridal gown.

This is not surprising as Kate Middleton's wedding dress was treated the same. In fact, according to Mandy Ewing, who was part of the team who created the Duchess of Cambridge's Alexander McQueen gown, they knew who it was for "but it was very secret."

Meanwhile, royal biographer Katie Nicholl gave some hints about Markle's wedding dress. "I'm told that she wants something with lace, that she wants something with sleeves," Nicholl said.

Although Markle has been breaking a number of royal protocols, Nicholl thinks that her gown will follow the royal tradition. "So I think you will be probably pleasantly surprised for Meghan the 'rule breaker' when it comes to this dress. I think it's gonna tick all the right boxes: traditional, elegant, sophisticated, memorable, and fitting," she added.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall