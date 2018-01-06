Meghan Markle will have to wait before she can use any of Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry.

Kate Middleton has been using different jewelry from the monarch's collection. However, the "Suits" actress may have to wait until after her royal wedding with Prince Harry to do the same.

According to Daily Mail, Markle has been welcomed warmly by the royals, but she can't borrow anything from Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry vault until she becomes an official royal, herself.

According to the publication, the privilege of having access to the queen's jewelry is exclusive to the members of the royal family and married women. Diana Mather, senior tutor for The English Manner etiquette consultancy explained that back in time, only married woman wear tiaras as a sign that they were already taken.

"Flashy diamonds and tiaras are not worn during the day, and only married ladies wear tiaras," Mather told BBC.

Grant Harrold, the Royal Butler also believed the same thing. According to him, a married woman wearing tiaras signifies that she is no longer looking for a husband as she is already taken. In addition, this is a sign for a gentleman not to make any advances toward her.

Unlike Markle, the Duchess of Cambridge is already enjoying the jewelry from the monarch's vault. In fact, Middleton has been spotted wearing different tiaras, earrings, necklace and bracelets from Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection.

In November, when Middleton attended the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families (AFNCCF) gala she sported a sparkly diamond bracelet. On Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's 70th anniversary, she also borrowed another accessory, a pearl-diamond choker that Princess Diana once wore. When Middleton graced the royal family's annual winter party in December that the queen herself hosts every year, Prince William's wife wore Princess Diana's favorite tiara, the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot.

Although borrowing the queen's accessories will still take time for Markle, there will be an exception. The monarch is lending Prince Harry's fiancée a tiara on their big day. This is reportedly Queen Elizabeth II's engagement gift for the "Horrible Bosses" actress.

For Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding, the "Suits" actress may opt for the Strathmore Rose tiara, Queen Mary's fringe tiara or the Lotus flower tiara.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson