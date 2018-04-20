Meghan Markle will play a crucial role in rejuvenating the monarchy, says James Brookes, a royal expert.

While speaking with Express, Brookes said that Prince Harry’s fiancée will also have a great sense of dedication to the royal family especially after they tie the knot. In return, the royal family would rely on Markle to help them make the monarchy more relevant.

“It’s no secret that all the pomp and pageantry is an important part of the country’s heritage, but it can seem to some people a little outdated at times – and the Windsors are all too aware that they need to remain relevant in the public’s eye,” he said.

Brookes also said that the royal family should relish the fact that Markle is now a part of them because of her experience and training in front of the cameras. The 36-year-old actress starred in a slew of television shows and movies like “Suits,” “Deal or No Deal” and “Horrible Bosses.”

“I think, if I were them, I’d be relishing at the fact they have a woman who’s clearly media-trained and experienced in front of the cameras, and already has an idea of how to carry our charity work well. It’s now up to Meghan and the family how they take that forward,” he said.

Even before getting into a relationship with Prince Harry, Markle has already been actively involved in a number of charities and foundations. Brookes said that this will serve as her foundation when she becomes an official member of the royal family.

“I imagine we’ll see her join Prince Harry with his new work as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador and she’ll likely become a champion for women’s rights and the challenges in that area,” he said.

During the recent Commonwealth Youth Forum, Markle and Prince Harry also joined forces in telling the members of the LGBTQ community that they will prioritize their causes after the wedding.

The royal couple is also expected to be actively involved with the Invictus Games. “It’s similar to how the Duchess of Cambridge has made children’s mental health her key area and is Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets, for instance,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool