Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s choices in clothes are being compared to each other, but Dawn Del Russo, a fashion expert, said that the real fashion war between the two will only happen after the royal wedding.

During his interview with Rob Shuter, Del Russo was asked if he thinks Markle’s fashion has been inspired by Middleton.

“That’s a tough one. You know right now the buzz is around Meghan because of her wedding, so it could be. But I think it’s going to be very interesting afterward to see, I think there’s going to be a strong…” he said.

Shuter completed his sentence and said, “Rivalry you’re saying?” He replied, “I think there will be, yes.”

The fashion expert also placed his bets on who he thinks will win the fashion war. He said that his choice is Middleton, and Shuter said that he believes Markle will have more impact in the fashion world.

Del Russo acknowledged the fact that Markle’s background as an actress can help her have a unique sense of style than Middleton. “So I think that Meghan could be a bit more fearless in her style and that may be why she could win because she is fearless. She has that ability a little bit more coming into it as a Hollywood star and Kate has to hold up this sophisticated, first princess feeling,” he explained.

But at the end of the day, Del Russo still thinks that Middleton will win over Markle in their impending fashion war.

Meanwhile, People also compared Markle and Middleton’s choices in clothes recently. The publication noted that the Duchess of Cambridge is a huge fan of structured dresses. Markle, on the other hand, prefers a more relaxed look.

On Wednesday, Markle was photographed wearing a sleeveless Altuzarra dress. She covered her arms with her black coat, but she removed it indoors. Some fans criticized Markle’s fashion choice and said that her attire was inappropriate.

“Ok, I love Meghan but someone needs to pull her aside and tell her that she needs to stop thumbing her nose at proper styling events she attends. Put the jacket back on. This is business, not a garden party,” Janine Aggott wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool