Grant Harrold, a royal butler, recently said that Meghan Markle will help secure the royal family’s future in her own unique way.

During a recent interview with Express, Harrold noted that Markle, unlike the other female royals, had a very hardworking background because she was an actress for a couple of years. Markle also happens to be a women’s rights activist.

“She’ll bring her own contribution and I think she’s only going to secure their future,” he said.

The royal butler and etiquette expert added that Markle’s way with the public can help the royal family become more accessible to other people. Prince Harry’s fiancée could be very friendly because she lived in the United States for several years before moving to Canada for “Suits.”

“You go over to the States everyone so friendly, but over here we’re a bit stiff upper lip. We’re Brits – but she’s going to bring a new side to it, she’s always got a smile and adorable giggle. Forty to fifty years ago you wouldn’t have had a royal giggle like that. I think she’ll find royal life quite easy, I think she’ll have her own take on it,” he said.

Harrold is not the only person who thinks Markle will be a great addition to the royal family.

James Brookes, a royal expert, told Express last week that Markle will do a wonderful job at rejuvenating the monarchy.

“It’s no secret that all the pomp and pageantry is an important part of the country’s heritage, but it can seem to some people a little outdated at times – and the Windsors are all too aware that they need to remain relevant in the public’s eye,” he said.

And this is where Markle comes in. As a modern royal, she can help make the royal family more relatable to the public.

Russell Grant, a royal butler, also said that Markle is better suited for the royal life than Kate Middleton. He said that the “Horrible Bosses” star had a different upbringing compared to the Duchess of Cambridge, but she has adjusted well to the royal family in just five months.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool