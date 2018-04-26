Priyanka Chopra just confirmed that she won’t be Meghan Markle’s bridesmaid.

During a recent interview with People Now, the “Quantico” star talked about Markle and Prince Harry’s May 19 wedding and said that she’s excited about the royal couple.

“I’m super excited about her and her big day. It’s not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that,” she said.

The publication noted that Chopra confirmed she won’t be Markle’s bridesmaid. But the former “Suits” star is expected to have a maid of honor just like Kate Middleton in 2011. Prince Harry will also have a best man, and he will most likely be Prince William. Years ago, Prince Harry also served as Prince William’s best man.

When asked what she loves most about Markle, Chopra said, “She’s just a really real girl. She’s a girl’s girl. She’s a really relatable young woman who is concerned about the world just like you and I are. That’s what I love the most about her. I feel like her authenticity is what’s going to make her really stand out in this new life she’s going to take on.”

Last week, Chopra also paid tribute to her good friend after Markle was included in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2018. Prince Harry is also part of the list. In the lengthy essay she wrote, Chopra also called Markle a princess for the people.

“Somewhere among biryani, poutine, and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes – obvious in her actions – will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness,” she wrote (via Marie Claire UK).

“This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairytales again,” Chopra added.

Photo: Getty Images/Andreas Rentz for Paramount Pictures