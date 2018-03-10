Meghan Markle's body language shows that she's confident and independent.

On Thursday, the "Suits" star and Prince Harry stepped out together to visit Birmingham. Unlike before where the couple usually held each other's hands, Markle appeared to block the Duke with her hands.

"Meghan's raised hand clasp does seem to create a barrier between herself and Harry which is a change from the arm-holding and face-gazing we've seen from her with him so far," body language expert Judi James told Daily Star.

"She does seem to be walking with a slightly larger spatial gap holding his hand close to her own torso," James continued. "I'd see these as a form of distancing gestures but not with any relationship connotations, more a defining of Brand Meghan as an independent and confident individual when it comes to the real job of supporting causes."

James compared Markle to Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to the expert, unlike the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who performs their duties with a "tight professional double act," the future royal's hand gestures suggest that she's ready to be seen as a woman who campaigns and debates in her own right.

However, although the "Horrible Bosses" star is confident her rubbing of her fingertips onto her palm hints that she has "hidden pre-wedding nerves too." James also added that Prince Harry and Markle may immediately start their own family.

"Their relaxed sexual signals could suggest the next step is to start a family. I would imagine Meghan would get pregnant quite quickly," James said about the Duke and the actress. "She and Harry clearly signal high levels of passionate attachment."

Paul Burrell has the same thoughts about Prince Harry and Markle's family. According to Princess Diana's former butler, Prince William's brother wants to have a big family and wants to have kids soon.

Erin Specht, who dated Markle's brother Thomas Markle Jr. for 16 years, also revealed that the "Remember Me" actress was "desperate to have a family of her own." She believes that Markle will be a great mom.

"She wants kids. She will be an amazing mother. Meghan will get pregnant in her first year of marriage if she can. For certain she will be trying for a baby on their honeymoon – she is going to be a brilliant mum," Specht said.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall