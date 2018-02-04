Meghan Markle’s half-brother, Tom Markle Jr., is rumored to want his kids banned from attending his sister and Prince Harry’s royal wedding.

According to Mirror UK, Tom think that his two sons just want to cash in on their aunt’s popularity. Thomas, 26, and Tyler, 25, as well as their mom, Tracy, have not seen Markle for years, but they are trying to link themselves to the former actress.

While speaking with the Sunday Mirror, Tom said, “Tracy and me stopped living as man and wife three months into the marriage because the relationship was such a disaster. She never wanted the Markle name when we were married and now suddenly she acts like she’s still part of the family.”

Markle’s half-brother added, “I don’t want her to have anything to do with us and the boys shouldn’t go along with it. They shouldn’t be at the wedding either. Both boys were always Dooley as kids. I got sick of making the name an issue with Tracy and ultimately she had her way. They’re Dooleys. You cannot pick and choose when you’re a Markle.”

In the past, Tom’s eldest son said that he wants to be reunited with his aunt. He also said that he adores Markle a lot. Thomas also said that he and his brother have nothing to do with their dad. “His behavior since Meghan began dating Prince Harry has been completely appalling,” the 26-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Tom, who is now engaged to Darlene Blount, does not think it will be best for his ex-wife and two sons to attend Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding. However, his fate at the couple’s nuptials also remains to be unknown. Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly send out invitations to their guests next week so Tom will know by then if he will be invited.

But there are speculations suggesting that Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, is guaranteed an invite to her May 19 wedding. In fact, Thomas may even walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day, according to The Sun.

