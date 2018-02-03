Kate Middleton’s fashion has always been likened to Princess Diana’s. But now, a new member of the royal family is being compared to the late princess.

Prince Harry’s fiancée, Meghan Markle, appears to also have similar tastes with the mother-in-law she never met. During her first Christmas morning service with the royal family, Markle was photographed wearing a brown coat that was similar to what Princess Diana previously wore.

Alex Longmore, a top celebrity stylist, told The Sun that Markle will soon become a fashion icon just like Princess Diana. “Meghan will become the number one fashion icon because her appeal is worldwide. I don’t like to compare her to Princess Diana because she’s her own person but the phenomenon is just as big. There is so much positivity around her and people relate to her,” he said.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old former actress attended her first evening gala with Prince Harry. While everyone expected her to wear a gown and a tiara, Markle surprised attendees when she arrived at the venue in a black suit and slacks.

Even though Markle’s attire was criticized by some people, it is also important to note that Princess Diana wore similar attire in the 80s. And even before her engagement to Prince Harry, Markle has already been wearing dresses that are similar to what the late princess also wore.

During one event, Markle wore a blue one-shoulder gown, and Princess Diana also wore a one-shoulder gown before, but it was a lighter blue shade. Both Markle and Princess Diana have also been seen wearing a red dress, as well as a laced bodycon dress.

Last month, Markle went to Cardiff, Wales with Prince Harry, and she wore a plaid off-shoulder top. Princess Diana was also seen with a plaid top in the past, but she wore hers as a coat.

And during Markle’s first public outing with Princess Harry at the Invictus Games, she wore a boyfriend shirt designed by her best friend, Jessica Mulroney. Princess Diana also wore an oversized long-sleeved shirt in the past.

