Meghan Markle’s “Horrible Bosses” co-star, Jason Sudeikis, recently said that he knew the former actress would be part of the royal family one day.

When Markle and Sudeikis starred in the movie in 2011, no one knew that the “Suits” alum would meet Prince Harry five years later. But Sudeikis jokingly said that he predicted something about Markle.

“I saw it coming a mile away. I gotta be honest with you. She was regal in that moment, and it seemed like she’s only gotten better at it,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

When asked if he plans to watch Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding on television on May 19, Sudeikis said that he probably won’t do so. But he knows his mom will be very excited to see the royal couple tie the knot.

Meanwhile, Sudeikis is not the only actor to have spoken positively about Markle. Paula Patton, who hired Markle to design her wedding invitations, also said that she knew back then that Prince Harry’s fiancée was meant to be part of the royal family.

“I met her because she helped with my wedding invitations. She had this beautiful handwriting. That moment felt like I said something to her. Like, ‘You are meant to be a royal.’ She was just so graceful and lovely, and actually really kind,” Patton said.

Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the royal couple has already broken a slew of traditions before their big day and they may continue to do so until the actual date of their wedding.

For instance, Prince Harry and Markle chose St. George’s Chapel in London as their wedding venue, but the majority of the royals wed at Westminster’s Abbey.

“Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry, and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there during the last year,” a source told People in November.

Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials will also fall on a Saturday, but other members of the royal family tied the knot on a weekday.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk