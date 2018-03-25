Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, was recently spotted out on what looked like a date night in Mexico.

The Daily Mail shared some photos of the 73-year-old hanging out with a mystery blonde inside a restaurant. In the first photo, Thomas and the woman are drinking from a plastic cup, talking, and smiling from ear to ear.

In another photo, Thomas and the woman are walking outside of the pizza parlor with a young girl in tow. As of late, it is still unclear what Thomas’ connection with the woman and the young girl is.

Markle’s dad’s sighting also came just months before he is expected to fly to the United Kingdom to attend his daughter’s royal wedding. Thomas is also rumored to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Earlier this year, Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, said during an interview that the only thing that can stop her dad from attending her sister’s wedding is if his plane crashes.

“Yes, he is. God forbid unless a plane crashes through his roof, he’ll be there one way or the other. So any rumor to the contrary is… my favorite new word is becoming ‘oh rubbish.’ Yeah, so he will be there,” she said (via The Sun).

During the same interview, Samantha talked about the comments she directed at Prince Harry last year. The 33-year-old prince previously said that Markle had a blast with them on Christmas Day, because she got to celebrate with the family that she never had.

“No look, she’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there and it’s the family I suppose that she’s never had!” Prince Harry said.

Samantha threw shade at Prince Harry and said that Markle has always had a family that loves and supports her. Her comments were also criticized by royal fans and some of them said that she’s cashing in on her sister’s new life.

“My response was very positive verbatim and taken far out of context. There was never slamming, it was never negative. And, you know, so respectfully so, Harry said a lovely thing. But, it’s true, marrying merely extends that family,” she explained.

