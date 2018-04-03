Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., will reportedly walk her down the aisle on May 19.

However, the “Suits” star’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., recently revealed that their dad is actually terrified to take part in the royal wedding. In Andrew Morton’s new book, “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess,” Thomas Jr. was quoted as saying, “I know how proud he will be to take her arm and walk her down that aisle. But I also know how terrified he will be.”

Thomas Jr. added that his dad would regret it if he ever decides to not attend his daughter and Prince Harry’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“He is not just representing his family; he is representing America,” he said.

The royal couple’s wedding will also be the first time that the patriarch will meet his future son-in-law. However, Thomas Sr. and Prince Harry have spoken on the phone a couple of times.

Thomas Sr. has been living by himself in Mexico. He and Markle’s mom, Doria Radlan, divorced when the actress was just six years old. On Monday, some of the people who have met Thomas Sr. shared their impressions of him.

Estefania Villareal, the owner of a coffee shop that Thomas Sr. frequently visited, said that he is an extremely laid back man with a nice vibe. “He always tries to speak Spanish, he says, ‘gracias, por favor,’” Villareal told the Los Angeles Times.

Israel Gonzalez, a staff at a nearby taco shop, said that he recognized Thomas Sr. from his photos on various publications.

“He seems very nice, very unpretentious; it doesn’t matter to him if you’re rich or if you’re poor. Just imagine, that one day he’ll be the father-in-law of the British prince, and he interacts with us,” he said.

Markle has a good relationship with both of her parents. In fact, she previously said that her dad taught her a lot of things growing up.

“Growing up in a homogenous community in Pennsylvania, the concept of marrying an African-American woman was not on the cards for my dad. But he saw beyond what was put in front of him in that small-sized (and, perhaps, small-minded) town… He wanted me to find my own truth,” she told Elle.

Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images