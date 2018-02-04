Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, wants to give a speech at her wedding reception.

According to an insider, the "Suits" star will be breaking royal protocol by giving a speech at the reception because her father is unlikely to give one. Markle will reportedly take it as an opportunity to thank Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, her family and friends.

However, according to Markle's half-sister, Samantha Grant, there is no truth to reports claiming that their father is not willing to give a speech on the actress' big day. She said he is a proud dad and it is his right as a father. "A father speaking at a wedding is not patriarchy, it is poetic justice," Grant said (via Express). "A proud and loving father should not be denied of the joy of speaking at his daughter's wedding."

"And we can't forget that it was our father who uplifted us and made us all that we are today so he should not be deprived of the right that fathers have to give a proud speech at the wedding," Grant continued. "He wants to speak and it's his right as a father."

Markle's half-sister also claimed earlier that the actress' mom, Doria Ragland, is not walking the royal bride down the aisle because their father will do the honors. She also slammed tabloid writers who claimed that Markle's mom is walking her down the aisle, describing them as "developmentally delayed."

"Here ye, Here Year! Muck about Doria walking Meg down the aisle, is NOT true," she wrote on Twitter. "Our father will walk her down the aisle...don't believe tabloids. Most tabloid writers are developmentally delayed."

Since Markle's high-profile romance with Prince Harry has been publicized, Grant has constantly been revealing details about the "Horrible Bosses" star and their family. In another report, she insisted that Prince Harry's fiancée and their dad have always maintained a good relationship.

"Their relationship was always good and it still is," Grant told Fox News. "Don't believe anything you read in tabloids… It's just not true. Those stories are written to create controversy and sell magazines."

According to Grant, whenever they read the tabloids and see reports about Markle and her dad not getting along well, they just roll their eyes. The "Suits" star and their dad are reportedly talking regularly and their relationship is great.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall