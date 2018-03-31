YouTube stars Grace Helbig and Mamrie Hart have some strong words for Meghan Markle’s haters.

During an interview with US Weekly, the real-life BFFs urged Markle to ignore the haters, as well as the other rumors surrounding her and Prince Harry.

“You should have a thick enough skin after the Lifetime movie that I watched that you starred in. You’re about to be a princess so everyone can eat it. Besides being an astronaut, the president or invisible, like that’s the dream of every child,” said Hart.

Last week, a source told the publication that Markle has been losing sleep over relatives that screwed her over. The former “Suits” star’s relatives previously dished on Markle’s wedding and said that they have not received an invite to her nuptials.

“Meghan is really worried about some of these members of her family. She hasn’t spoken to them in years. She’s lost sleep over relatives who’ve screwed her over. It’s the one thing she’s struggled with most since meeting Harry, especially after the engagement,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Helbig and Hart also shared what they think Middleton should give to Markle and Prince Harry as a gift on their wedding day.

“Personalize it, customize it in some sort of dumb, dumb way. Get some Harry Styles… no what’s his name? Get some Prince Harry bath towels,” they joked.

“That would be really funny if you got a Prince Harry Styles [bath towel] like ‘Oops, I goofed.’ Then we are like ‘Duchess Kate you’re beautiful you got a sense of humor, the world will fall in love with you all over again,” Helbig joked.

Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding is scheduled on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). A carriage procession will follow at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT), and a lunch gathering will take place afterward.

At least 600 guests are expected to attend the wedding ceremony and reception and 200 others have been invited to the evening reception at Frogmore House.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson