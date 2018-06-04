The founders of Smythe, a Canadian brand, recently opened up about the impact Meghan Markle has been having on their designs.

In 2015, the former “Suits” star was first spotted wearing an oversized blazer buttoned across her bare chest. She paired her top with tailored trousers and stilettos. When she appeared on the cover of The Bay St Bull magazine, Markle and even her fans didn’t know she will, later on, marry Prince Harry.

At that time, Andrea Lenczner and Christie Smythe saw their clothes on the magazine, and they were ecstatic.

“That’s our blazer! She’s wearing our blazer! It was a complete surprise to us to see Meghan in our jacket. She portrayed it exactly as we had imagined. It’s manly – there’s very little shaping in it – but she pulled it off with such elegance and femininity. By rolling up the sleeves and pairing it with big hair and smoky eyes, she made the whole look spectacular. It was very sexy. Very Meghan,” said Lenczner (via Daily Mail).

Earlier this year, Markle once again wore a coat designed by Smythe, and the founders revealed that Prince Harry’s wife had the top for years.

“She first wore it on the set of ‘Suits,’ in 2016, dressed down with a baseball cap, jeans, and loafers. Nobody took much notice. When she wore it in London, it sold out in two colors before the end of the day. We reissued it straight away. We were getting online orders from all over the world – Asia, South America, Europe. It was brilliant,” Smythe said.

Lenczner added, “Meghan is a classic dresser. She’s contemporary; she knows what suits her. She draws a lot of attention to her waist, so our belted and buttoned styles suit her. They’re the sort of garments she can adapt to her new life: both smart and casual.”

Smythe’s designs have been heavily impacted by the Meghan Markle Effect that they will expand outside of Canada and the United States. Harvey Nichols, a popular British department store, will also sell pieces from the design house sometime this year.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson