Meghan Markle is being compared to French First Lady Brigitte Macron because of their “touchy-feely” nature, says David Starkey.

The historian told Express, “Meghan is a kind of Madame Macron, the much older wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, only better looking. Touchy-feely is the new way and I believe Meghan will be the one to set the royal rules.”

Just like the historian, Angela Levin, a book author, also revealed that Markle and Prince Harry were affectionate towards each other during their trip to Nottingham.

In her book, “Harry: Conversations with the Prince,” Levin wrote, “They put their arms around each other. Meghan also clung on to Harry’s arm and stroked his back. Did she need the physical contact to help ease her nerves or was she just being motherly as she had been during the BBC TV interview on the day their engagement was officially announced?”

Levin also noted that there have been times wherein Prince Harry didn’t reciprocate Markle’s affection in public.

“Just a couple of times when she tried to hold his hand or grab his arm, he put his hand behind his back. It seemed his subtle way of saying it’s fine to be touchy-feely with the crowds outside but isn’t quite appropriate once we have arrived to talk about Aids. Meghan got the message,” Levin wrote.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle’s sweet nature is very different from what royal fans have been used to. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip rarely show their affection towards each other in public. The couple has been married for 70 years.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana didn’t also show any public displays of affection. Prince William and Kate Middleton followed in their footsteps.

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, told Express that there is no rule about showing affection in public.

“There is nothing to say they cannot do that. Traditionally and historically there has bee no public affection, but this has become relaxed,” he said.

Photo: Reuters/Eddie Mulholland/Pool