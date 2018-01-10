Meghan Markle is not afraid to make a fashion statement, but her updo during her first royal engagement with Prince Harry for 2018 may have been a little too much.

The "Suits" star opted for a messy bun hairstyle when she arrived in Brixton with her fiancé. Markle was all smiles as she waved to the crowd and many instantly noticed her hairstyle as there were loose strands down to frame her face. A number did not like how Prince Harry's future bride made her hair on the said visit with one Twitter user named Judy calling it an "untidy topknot."

"The untidy topknot was not becoming," Judy wrote. "Ok these two need to grow up they aren’t teens or in their 20's anymore. Harry is early 30's and Meghan is almost 40. She can't keep pushing the envelope, eventually the Queen is going to step in and take her to task. We need dignity."

Another user, who loves Prince Harry and Markle, also believes that the "Horrible Bosses" stars should have a more presentable hairstyle when she represents the royal family. "I love Harry and Megan. Such a great couple. But Megan's going to have to lose the tasseled hair styles for photo opts as a royal family rep," rpacillas wrote on Instagram.

"She needs to do her hair," another user wrote.

"When is Meghan getting a coach or at least hairstylist/wardrobe help?? " another critic commented (via Little Things).

"How many princesses, queens, etc., do you see going to an event in a messy no shampoo day bun?" another Instagram user added.

However, while some gave Markle's messy bun thumbs down, there are also individuals who love it. Many appreciate how Prince Harry's fiancée pulled it off with such an effortless hairstyle.

"love her casual hair style," melsnotebook wrote.

"Meghan looks gorgeous! I love her hair!" zaratmz also gave her approval to Markle's messy updo.

Another user defended Markle's choice and deemed it as "fine" and "perfect for the occasion." Rebecca Watson also believed that the messy knot was just okay given that the actress will not be a queen like Kate Middleton.

"I think it was appropriate for the visit they made - it was casual. And as you say, she won't be queen. Catherine will," Watson responded to Judy.

What can you say about Markle's messy bun hairstyle? Was it appropriate or not? Drop a comment below.